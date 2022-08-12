Demolition of former Tesco begins as historic business returns to city
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A Norwich-founded demolition company which relocated to the capital has returned for the first time in six decades for a ground-breaking project.
Valori Demolition was established in Norwich in 1947 by Frank Valori.
The Valori family were also notorious for their ventures in fish and chips and ice cream in the city.
It is believed that the family moved from Italy to England in the early 1900s and settled in Attleborough.
It was after the war that business boomed for the family - who already had six fish and chip shops across the city and wider Norfolk area.
The family was part of the first wave of Italian entrepreneurs to introduce ice cream to the Fine City with Valori's Ices.
Frank Valori was once one of the biggest names in the demolition business, with his name appearing on sites all over the country - and even featuring in the back of a snap taken at the state funeral of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.
Most Read
- 1 Who's the celeb making a splash in Norwich?
- 2 Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city
- 3 Woman stabbed in neck and arm in city park
- 4 Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
- 5 Boatyard in 'prime position' in Norfolk Broads goes up for auction
- 6 Police hunt wanted man in Norwich
- 7 National shoe chain returning to city centre with new 'concept' store
- 8 'Really frightening': Parents keeping kids off streets after woman stabbed
- 9 Richard Osman visits city shop while filming for BBC show
- 10 'We're fed up' - Till and charity pots stolen in city bakery break-in
'Where the Valori sign goes up, big buildings come down' was the playful slogan of the business at the time.
Dean Manders, managing director at Valori - whose father Michael also started with the company in 1957 at the age of 17, said: "Valori was renowned for its controversial work on the Euston Arch.
"Frank had a silver model of the arch made and presented it to the government to commemorate it.
"This is the first time since 1961 that Valori is back in Norwich."
The last job Valori Demolition was contracted to undertake in the city was the demolition of the Norvic Cinema in Prince of Wales Road.
Opened in 1910 as the Electric Theatre it was refurbished in and reopened as the Norvic in September 1949.
The picture house was demolished 1961, a year after it closed.
The company is back once again in a bid to help transform the city.
It will work on what is set to be a multi-million pound, 91-bed hotel in Chamberlain House, once home to Tesco in Guildhall Hill.
The project in the Victorian building is set to be completed in 2023.
Other major revamps in Norwich
With work well under way at Chamberlain House to transform it into a swanky hotel, here is a glimpse of what other regeneration projects are happening across the city.
As part of the plans, there will also be a guest restaurant and two new retail units at the back of the site.
It was exclusively revealed by the Evening News back in April that the former Topshop in Haymarket is to become a Morrisons.
The city centre supermarket in the two-storey unit is set to open its doors in early 2023.
One of the most highly anticipated projects of 2022 - the former Jamie's Italian in the Royal Arcade - will reopen in November 2022 as Yalm.
It will be a food hall home to four bars and seven kitchens with room to welcome 300 diners and drinkers.
Eric's Pizza has been announced as the first kitchen confirmed for the Norfolk-centric shared dining experience.