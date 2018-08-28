Search

Unite slams 200 job cut at Heatrae Sadia as a “cruel” “hammer blow”

PUBLISHED: 14:07 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 10 January 2019

Heatrae Sadia, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Britain’s largest union has branded the jobs cut at Norwich’s Hatrae Sadia a “cruel” “hammer blow” to the local economy.

Baxi Heating UK, the owners of the water heating manufacturer, revealed yesterday that 204 roles looked set to go at the company’s Hurricane Way site which would close.

Unite regional officer Steve Harley said: “This is very bad news for the local economy.

“Unite representatives are meeting with a senior executive of the parent company Baxi Heating UK today, when we will be asking for the figures to justify the business rationale for this hammer blow decision.

“We will be strongly questioning why the production of the water cylinders and electric water heaters would be moved to Preston.”

Baxi Heating UK said the production of water cylinders and electric water heaters undertaken at the Heatrae Sadia site would move to Preston.

In a statement the company said the changes were “necessary to make the company stronger and to place it in the best position to face the future challenges and opportunities in the UK’s heating industry” but it recognised the “significant implications” on staff.

Mr Harley added: “We are also seeking a timetable for the consultation period during which time we will be exploring what can be done to mitigate the job losses.

“This announcement follows on from the news that Britivic and Unilever, producers of the iconic Colman’s Mustard, are closing their sites in Norwich by the end of 2019.

“Norwich can ill-afford to lose more highly skilled manufacturing jobs, especially with the uncertainly over Brexit and given that Norfolk is a predominately rural county.

“This is cruel news for our more than 80 members at this company which is 99-years old. We will be giving maximum support to our members and their families at this difficult and very challenging time.”

