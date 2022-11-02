University boffin's 'pleasant surprise' over Red Bull loss to gin firm
- Credit: Archant/Submitted
An academic who predicted a city gin firm would be crushed by an energy drinks giant has happily admitted his original prediction was wrong.
Austrian conglomerate Red Bull challenged historic Norwich brand Bullards over the naming of the gin firm in September 2021 - claiming there had been a "conflict of interest" in the wording of the names.
However, a senior hearing officer ruled in September that Bullards had not chosen its name specially to take advantage of the Red Bull brand.
Dr Nick Scharf, an associate professor of intellectual property law at the University of East Anglia, had previously predicted Bullards could face an "uphill battle" in the legal tussle.
Following the verdict, the academic said: "I was pleasantly surprised and more than happy to be corrected from what I originally thought.
"I would really like to get my hands on the full text of the case document.
"When it comes to trademarks, what people think in real life terms does not always come into play with all the technicalities involved.
"It was unexpected because Bullards decided to tough it out when most smaller companies probably would not have done so."
Dr Scharf referred to a similar case of an underdog inspiring others to take on a multi-national brand.
Amber Kotrri, a boutique owner and designer from Darlington in County Durham won a trademark dispute with global fashion company Zara in August.
She represented herself rather than using lawyers and showed that Bullards is not the exception when defying the odds.
Dr Scharf said: "From what I picked up there was a lack of commercial confusion and Bullards would not be a logical extension of the Red Bull brand.
"There was an awareness of an oral similarity but it is very different as a brand. Bullards is a family name well known in these parts."
Red Bull had previously challenged Redwell Brewing, based at The Arches in Bracondale, in 2013 over a perceived name clash.
But the fizzy drink powerhouse later ended the dispute before it reached a legal ruling.
Red Bull has said it will not comment on the legal matter involving Bullards.