Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

These two pubs have been listed in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:24 29 January 2019

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Archant

Award-winning Norfolk businesses are listed alongside Michelin starred restaurants in the Oscars of the pub world.

The Duck Inn, Stanhoe. Picture: Ian BurtThe Duck Inn, Stanhoe. Picture: Ian Burt

Two Norfolk pubs have cemented their place as some of the best spots to eat in the UK, making it onto the prestigious Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list 2019.

Sitting alongside famed dining pubs such as The Sportsman and The Hand and Flowers are The Gunton Arms of Thorpe Market, which has appeared on the list in 2018, 2015 and 2014, placing at 44 in 2019, and The Duck Inn in Stanhoe.

This is the first time The Duck Inn (a finalist in The Observer Food Awards 2019) has made the listing, placing at 35, making it one of the highest new entries in the UK.

The awards, hosted by The Morning Advertiser and in their 10th year, took place on Monday at Lillibrooke Manor in Maidenhead, where celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his team took over the kitchens to prepare lunch.

For patrons of The Duck Inn Ben and Sarah Handley, being listed for the first time ever felt like a massive achievement. Speaking from the awards Ben said: “We have been made very welcome here and sponsor Estrella Damm have hosted an incredible Top 50 Gastropubs Awards. It has been an honour to savour Tom Kerridge’s food and to be surrounded by passionate, like-minded people from around the UK. It’s a reflection of the wonderful produce that we are lucky to have at our disposal here in Norfolk.”

Ben’s brother Sam, general manager of The Duck, added: “Lillibrooke Manor where the awards are being held is an incredible venue and Tom Kerridge’s lunch has been exceptional. This is a wonderful celebration of the UK pub scene and we are incredibly proud to be representing our corner of Norfolk.”

Elsewhere in East Anglia, The Flitch of Bacon in Essex, which recently gained its first Michelin star, also found itself on the list for the first time.

To see the full list of the 50 go to www.top50gastropubs.com

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Video Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Residents were frightened, dirty, and at risk of harm in care home which was shut down, report reveals

Holmwood Care Home Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Drug dealer on the run as three are jailed for peddling cocaine and heroin in Norwich

Angela Davey in February 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes to Norwich’s ‘Mr Golden Years’ who raised £120,000 for charity

Terry Wickham, who used to play in a Norwich skiffle band in the 1950s Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2008 (01603) 772434

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

These two pubs have been listed in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards 2019

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Williamson ‘overwhelmed’ following race return three years after career-threatening crash

Victoria Williamson spoke to the EDP and Evening News in March 2016, after leaving hospital following her serious crash Photo: Steve Adams

Police seize £3,000 worth of illegal tobacco in Norwich

More than £3,000 worth of illegal tobacco has been seized by police and trading standards in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists