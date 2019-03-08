Turtle Bay applies for licence to host boozy brunches in Norwich

Turtle Bay Norwich. Photo: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher

The Norwich branch of Caribbean themed restaurant Turtle Bay has applied to expand its licence.

The restaurant, on Swan Lane, currently opens at 11.30am, but if granted the new licence will be set to open daily at 9am.

As well as plans to open earlier, the restaurant has also applied for permission to serve alcohol earlier, which would grant it the ability to host boozy brunches.

In the application to Norwich City Council, Amy Owen for Turtle Bay said: “We would like to extend our opening hours and sale of alcohol hours to 9am everyday to accommodate our new brunch service across the brand.”

Turtle Bay currently serve brunch in their Bristol restaurants.

Menu examples include vegan coconut porridge, roti rolls and spiced scrambled eggs, along with two for one cocktails and bottomless sunshine bellinis