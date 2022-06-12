Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Carbon monoxide alarm sees McDonald's site evacuated

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:16 AM June 12, 2022
Tuckswood McDonald's in Norwich, photo by Google Street view

Tuckswood McDonald's in Norwich, photo by Google Street view - Credit: Archant

A fast food giant has revealed why customers were ushered out of a city restaurant on Wednesday night. 

The McDonald's Tuckswood site in Barrett Road was evacuated after an alarm was sounded. 

A spokeswoman from McDonald's explained: "We can confirm that a carbon monoxide alarm sounded at the restaurant in Barrett Road.

"Both crew and customers were immediately evacuated from the store.”

The store is open as normal.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

The Norwich McDonald's Tuckswood restaurant was lit up red last July for the launch of a McSpicy burger - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

CCTV footage has been reviewed as part of an investigation into the incident where McDonald's found both staff and customers left the building at the same time due to the safety concerns.

One customer, who did not wish to be named, said he heard beeps and buzzers going off as he ordered his grub from a self-service kiosk. 

He added: "After some confusion we noticed the carbon monoxide alarm had gone off. I have filed a complaint to McDonald's via their virtual assistant."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Local drummer Grace was invited on stage by The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts

Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Junction Road, where it meets with Aylsham Road, has been closed off due to the sinkhole.

Norwich Live News

Sinkhole 'size of large watermelon' closes city road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Exclusive

Urban Outfitters confirmed as new shopping mall addition

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Killers drummer has announced the UK tour has been postponed because of coronavirus, including t

Carrow Road Concerts | Updated

All you need to know ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon