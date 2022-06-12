Carbon monoxide alarm sees McDonald's site evacuated

A fast food giant has revealed why customers were ushered out of a city restaurant on Wednesday night.

The McDonald's Tuckswood site in Barrett Road was evacuated after an alarm was sounded.

A spokeswoman from McDonald's explained: "We can confirm that a carbon monoxide alarm sounded at the restaurant in Barrett Road.

"Both crew and customers were immediately evacuated from the store.”

The store is open as normal.

CCTV footage has been reviewed as part of an investigation into the incident where McDonald's found both staff and customers left the building at the same time due to the safety concerns.

One customer, who did not wish to be named, said he heard beeps and buzzers going off as he ordered his grub from a self-service kiosk.

He added: "After some confusion we noticed the carbon monoxide alarm had gone off. I have filed a complaint to McDonald's via their virtual assistant."