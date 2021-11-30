News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich bank branch to close

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:01 PM November 30, 2021
TSB announce Magdalen Street branch will be closing

TSB has announced its Magdalen Street branch will be closing next year - Credit: Google

TSB has announced it will be closing its Magdalen Street branch in Norwich.

The plans were announced on Tuesday, as part of 70 closures across the country.

It will leave Magdalen Street and the area immediately north of the River Wensum with only one other bank - the  Barclays outlet on Whitefriars.

The TSB closure is planned for June 28, 2022.

The banking group has said it was closing branches due to the growth in customers using online banking and declining numbers of people using its premises. 

TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future." 

TSB said all impacted staff will be offered alternative roles at TSB.

The bank also has a branch in Guildhall Hill in the city centre.

