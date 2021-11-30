Norwich bank branch to close
- Credit: Google
TSB has announced it will be closing its Magdalen Street branch in Norwich.
The plans were announced on Tuesday, as part of 70 closures across the country.
It will leave Magdalen Street and the area immediately north of the River Wensum with only one other bank - the Barclays outlet on Whitefriars.
The TSB closure is planned for June 28, 2022.
The banking group has said it was closing branches due to the growth in customers using online banking and declining numbers of people using its premises.
TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future."
TSB said all impacted staff will be offered alternative roles at TSB.
The bank also has a branch in Guildhall Hill in the city centre.