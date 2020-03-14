Video

'It's like a mini Norwich Lanes' - Three new shops open in city street

Abbi Evans, Luna the dog, Mikey Smith and John Brennan in front of the three new independent shops in St Augustine's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Archant

Located in the heart of NR3, over the last few years independent shops and cafes have been popping up along St Augustine's Street and a trio of new openings are aiming to put it firmly on the map.

Mikey Smith at Little Smiths on St Augustines in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Mikey Smith at Little Smiths on St Augustines in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Little Smiths has been open along the road since June 2019, but when owner Mikey Smith, 27, spotted a larger unit at number 64 was available he jumped at the chance to expand his business.

Mr Smith, who has years of experience in merchandising, sells handmade items from local makers alongside unique products from further afield, which aren't sold elsewhere in Norwich, including clothes, gifts, kitchenware and stationary.

When he took on the new shop he saw that the two neighbouring units either side, which have access through to his, were also free so he asked one of his suppliers Abbi Evans, 32, if she wanted to open her business Jubilique Vintage next door.

Abbi Evans from Jubilique vintage clothing in St Augustine's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Abbi Evans from Jubilique vintage clothing in St Augustine's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Mr Smith's husband Lewis also runs Green Smiths further down the street and the other new tenant is John Brennan, 19, who worked at Lewis' plant shop and has now launched NR3 Home and Garden after the couple saw he had an eye for design.

Mr Smith said: 'We've had a lot of customers saying they don't have to go into the city centre anymore now they've got nice, modern shops on their doorstep.

'People are saying it is like a mini Norwich Lanes as it is really independent and quirky and I want it to be a thriving little street.'

Ms Evans seized the opportunity to open her first shop after building up a following selling her vintage clothes online for the last few years.

John Brennan from NR3 Home and Garden in St Augustine's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant John Brennan from NR3 Home and Garden in St Augustine's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Ms Evans said: 'It is hugely important to collaborate with other businesses and help each other out and the people of Norwich seem so keen to shop independently.'

Mr Brennan said: 'It is nice I have the two shops next to me so I can ask Mikey and Abbi if I need help and customers have been saying it is like a department store as you can filter through all three.'

