Learn the crafty tricks supermarkets use to get you to splash the cash

Debating getting that store brand pasta sauce instead of a more expensive one or cutting out snacks to save some pennies?

With the cost of living crisis getting worse by the day, people are desperately attempting to save money.

However a supermarket's job is to make money which is why they employ a number of clever tactics to get the public's hard-earned dosh.

So the Evening News spoke to consumer expert Martyn James, of Resolver Group, to help avoid the tempting tricks.

Martyn said: "Ever noticed those signs above the aisles in supermarkets?

"You notice them more than you realise.

"Some arrange their signs in some parts of the shop to subtly wobble.

"Your eye is drawn to these signs more because of the motion and then you're in the aisle where the retailer wants you.

"One of the most successful ways of getting you is known as ‘anchoring’.

"This is where something is sold with a big discount.

"If a jumper is originally priced at £120, but reduced by 50% to £60, your mind ‘anchors’ on the original price and the subsequent discount.

"However, if you saw the same jumper marked up at £60, you might think it’s too expensive to buy and just leave it.

"It’s the illusion of a bargain that gets you to pay way more than you might have ordinarily."

And even the humble shelf stacker is in on the act.

Martyn added: "Offers sell out quicker if they’re on an emptier shelf – so retailers deliberately don’t fully stock some deals.

"This is because the suggestion that other people are taking advantage of a good deal that we might miss out on makes us more likely to buy."

And, Martyn adds, beware of freebies: "A more subtle tactic is that a little gift means a big reward.

"Ever wonder why you get those mints with a restaurant bill - research shows that tips go up by just under 4pc with one mint – and up to 20pc with two.

"And if you’re ever given a free sample of a product in a supermarket then chances are you’ll spend much more money out of goodwill."