Cherished city nursery needs new owner

Treehouse manager Sally Avery hopes the nusery will be taken over by a like-minded individual - Credit: Sally Avery

One of Norwich's oldest nurseries is looking for new owners after 36 years.

Treehouse Children’s Centre was established in 1988, with the after school club and holiday play scheme opening two years before.

And, during the last three decades, more than 20,000 children have passed through its doors.

Manager Sally Avery is seeking a family orientated individual or organisation to continue to provide a caring service for the community.

She said: "We are now offering provision to the children of children who came to us in the 80s and 90s. We are like one big happy family.

"I really want to thank all the wonderful children that have to us over the last 36 years and I really hope we can find someone to continue to provide this early years provision and childcare for Norwich."

To express interest or to arrange a visit to Treehouse, email Sally on admin@treehousechildrenscentre.co.uk.