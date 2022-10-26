Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Cherished city nursery needs new owner

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:35 AM October 26, 2022
Treehouse manager Sally Avery hopes the nusery will be taken over by a like-minded individual

Treehouse manager Sally Avery hopes the nusery will be taken over by a like-minded individual - Credit: Sally Avery

One of Norwich's oldest nurseries is looking for new owners after 36 years.

Treehouse Children’s Centre was established in 1988, with the after school club and holiday play scheme opening two years before.

And, during the last three decades, more than 20,000 children have passed through its doors.

Manager Sally Avery is seeking a family orientated individual or organisation to continue to provide a caring service for the community.

She said: "We are now offering provision to the children of children who came to us in the 80s and 90s. We are like one big happy family.

"I really want to thank all the wonderful children that have to us over the last 36 years and I really hope we can find someone to continue to provide this early years provision and childcare for Norwich."

To express interest or to arrange a visit to Treehouse, email Sally on admin@treehousechildrenscentre.co.uk.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Here are some of the most affordable places you can enjoy a roast dinner in and around Norwich.

5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Chloe Smith arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Str

Norwich MP and minister announces who she is backing for PM

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Could Taylor Swift and The 1975 join Arctic Monkeys at Carrow Road?

Which acts could join Arctic Monkeys in headlining Carrow Road?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Museum Of US. S1. Sir Tony Robinson in Calvert Street, Norwich.

Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon