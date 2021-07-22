What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
- Credit: Archant/PA
The high street may be suffering a pandemic fall-out with closures. But there have also been a lot of new brands opening or announcing forthcoming dates for launching in the city.
Here are 10:
Lidl - discount retailer Lidl is opening its latest superstore on the outskirts of Norwich, off Poppy Way, Postwick, on Thursday, July 29. And it's building another store in Fir Covert Way, Taverham.
Aldi - Not to be outdone, Aldi is opening a new supermarket off William Frost Way, Costessey.
Bear - Bryony Fayers, 42, brought her sustainable brand of children's items to the Golden Triangle, in 33a Avenue Road.
The Range - the popular home and garden superstore is opening its second outlet off Hall Road.
Flooring Superstore - this opened in Barker Street.
Pettitt and Boo - a pet store with pic 'n' mix treats for dogs, run by husband and wife Adrian and Alison Pettitt, opened in Castle Quarter.
Leading Labels clothing store opened in Castle Quarter, next to Boots on level one.
Most Read
- 1 Cafe in historic park pavilion to reopen after £36,000 renovation
- 2 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening
- 3 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
- 4 Norwich restaurant shut since start of pandemic announces reopening date
- 5 'He spread joy': Tributes to sports-mad UEA lecturer after sudden death
- 6 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
- 7 Man rescued from river in Norwich
- 8 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
- 9 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench
- 10 Sharp-eyed police spot wanted man at Norwich Market
Nails by Alex, a new salon run by Alex and Chery Nguyen opened in Castle Meadow.
Witts Design, run by mother and daughter duo Michelle and Stephanie Witt, are opening a new shop selling beautiful items for the home, in Timber Hill, in the former Ginger womenswear shop.
Chalk Hairdressing - this new hair salon opened in 85, Prince of Wales Road, offering a one-one service and many vegan products.