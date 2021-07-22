News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:15 AM July 22, 2021    Updated: 12:41 PM July 22, 2021
Some of the new shops and businesses opening in Norwich soon.

The high street may be suffering a pandemic fall-out with closures. But there have also been a lot of new brands opening or announcing forthcoming dates for launching in the city.

Here are 10:

Lidl - discount retailer Lidl is opening its latest superstore on the outskirts of Norwich, off Poppy Way, Postwick, on Thursday, July 29. And it's building another store in Fir Covert Way, Taverham.

Aldi - Not to be outdone, Aldi is opening a new supermarket off William Frost Way, Costessey.

Bear - Bryony Fayers, 42, brought her sustainable brand of children's items to the Golden Triangle, in 33a Avenue Road.

The Range - the popular home and garden superstore is opening its second outlet off Hall Road.

Flooring Superstore - this opened in Barker Street.

Pettitt and Boo - a pet store with pic 'n' mix treats for dogs, run by husband and wife Adrian and Alison Pettitt, opened in Castle Quarter.

Leading Labels clothing store opened in Castle Quarter, next to Boots on level one.

Nails by Alex, a new salon run by Alex and Chery Nguyen opened in Castle Meadow.

Witts Design, run by mother and daughter duo Michelle and Stephanie Witt, are opening a new shop selling beautiful items for the home, in Timber Hill, in the former Ginger womenswear shop.

Chalk Hairdressing - this new hair salon opened in 85, Prince of Wales Road, offering a one-one service and many vegan products.





