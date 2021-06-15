News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Norwich phone box turned into cactus shop

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:50 AM June 15, 2021   
This phone box in Tombland, Norwich, is to be used as a tiny shop selling cacti.

This phone box in Tombland, Norwich, is to be used as a tiny shop selling cacti from £3 starter plants to collectibles worth more than £100. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Making calls from the humble red phone box may be a thing of the past – but that doesn't mean they can't be useful.

At least that's the opinion of Simon Ward, who along with two friends will be opening a new shop in one this week.

Instead of being a place to call friend and family, one of the red phone boxes in newly-revamped Tombland will be the go-to place in Norwich for all your cactus-related needs.

This phone box in Tombland, Norwich, is to be used as a tiny shop selling cacti.

This phone box in Tombland, Norwich, is to be used as a tiny shop selling cacti from £3 starter plants to collectibles worth more than £100. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

The first physical Simply Cactus shop is set to open on Friday, to augment sales made online.

Mr Ward said: "I live just off Tombland and they've just refurbished it all to make it look great. We've been looking for space and I walk past this phone box every single day. The idea just appealed to me.

You may also want to watch:

"We put all the shelving in place at the weekend and got it prepped and ready, and even then we had a lot of people stop to ask about what we were doing. A few even bought some, even though we weren't technically open yet."

This phone box in Tombland, Norwich, is to be used as a tiny shop selling cacti.

This phone box in Tombland, Norwich, is to be used as a tiny shop selling cacti from £3 starter plants to collectibles worth more than £100. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

The shelves will allow the phone box to be home to several hundred cacti at any one time, while specialist pots, soils and tote bags will also be on sale.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich's Jack Wills store to close
  2. 2 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
  3. 3 ‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes
  1. 4 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
  2. 5 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
  3. 6 Norwich city centre roundabout revamp remains 'firmly in pipeline'
  4. 7 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk
  5. 8 Family's distress as Covid rules force double-jabbed mother into isolation
  6. 9 'Too big for Royal Arcade' - boss on why Langleys has split up
  7. 10 Broads pub with 'bags of potential' for sale for £375,000

Prices will range from as little as £3 for 'starter' plants, while there will also be rarer, more collectable examples worth more than £100.

It's the next step of the three friends' business plan, after they began working on the idea during lockdown.

This phone box in Tombland, Norwich, is to be used as a tiny shop selling cacti.

This phone box in Tombland, Norwich, is to be used as a tiny shop selling cacti from £3 starter plants to collectibles worth more than £100. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

They said it was "mercifully time-consuming and a steep learning curve", as they navigated the "nefarious world of importing under Brexit regulations".

After using their time and contacts to being bringing the cacti into the country, they enjoyed immediate success selling on eBay before opening an online shop on Etsy.

Now they have their phone box, and they intend to hold more in-person selling events at markets across Norfolk in the future.

Simply Cactus will be opening on Fridays and Saturdays from June 18, with more days added through the summer – though it will remain closed on rainy days to protect the cacti from water.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block Norwich

Video

Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Earlham pub, which has just opened in Norwich.

Video

'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Auntie Anne's, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Daegan Watts holds an England flag in front of tables and chairs

Video

City fan park takes shape ahead of England's Euro 2020 opener

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus