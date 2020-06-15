Bargains back on offer as TK Maxx reopens

TK Maxx in Norwich has reopened. Picture: Archant Archant

TK Maxx in Norwich has reopened today having been shut since March.

Only 65 people can go into the store. Picture: Archant Only 65 people can go into the store. Picture: Archant

The discount retailer, which sells items from homewares to fashion, reopened in the Castle Quarter this morning.

A maximum of 65 people are being allowed into the store at the same time, with people asked to queue in a lane outside the entrance.

TK Maxx will be open on weekdays from 9am onwards.

It will be open until 6pm on Monday to Wednesday, Thursday until 8pm, and Friday until 6pm.

On Saturday it is open from 9am to 6.30pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4.30pm.