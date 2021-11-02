Norwich cocktail delivery firm set to open new bar in the city centre

Norwich-based cocktail delivery business, Tipsy Jar, is set to open its first bar in Redwell Street in the city centre. It is owned by Laura Whatling. - Credit: Archant/Ellie Fennell

A Norwich-based cocktail firm which started delivering to homes during lockdown is set to open its first bar in the city centre.

The Tipsy Jar will soon be offering city-goers an interactive cocktail experience at the former Panda bar in Redwell Street.

Owner and passionate mixologist Laura Whatling, 26, is hoping to expand on her business’s success which delivered “bar quality” cocktails to homes across Norwich.

Blackberry Margarita- British blackberries slowly reduced down with British honey to create a syrup, along with gold tequila, triple sec and lime. Cocktails made and delivered to your door by Norwich-based business Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Tipsy Jar

Ms Whatling and her partner Ellie Fennell, from Sprowston, were handed the keys to the site just a few weeks ago and are hoping to officially open by November 12 – if all goes to plan.

Ms Fennell said: “The idea is that it’s going to be a cocktail bar where you can order them or, what we would like to push, we will also offer them in our jars - just like you would at home - and make it yourself.

“We are trying to create more of an experience. When we deliver cocktails to people they like the fun of shaking it and putting it together and we want to bring that to the bar.

“But if you don’t fancy making your own, we will also make them to order.”

Norwich-based cocktail delivery business, Tipsy Jar, is set to open its first bar in Redwell Street in the city centre. - Credit: Ellie Fennell

Tipsy Jar will continue its cocktail deliveries but they will also be encouraging people to come into the bar where they can sit-in or take them to go.

Ms Fennell, 25, the menu will include what is advertised on their website including their seasonal options and more “experimental” creations.

“We have got more scope now to do things that we couldn’t do with deliveries,” she added. “Like smoked cocktails and champagne cocktail and we can play around with fun garnishes. We want to make it as interactive as we can.

“We are also going to put up a word search which will include a secret menu – if you can find them – and that will change every month.”

Laura Whatling, one half of Tipsy Jar, serving up one of their cocktails. Ms Whatling is about to open a new bar in Norwich city centre in Redwell Street. - Credit: Archant

She continued: "It’s mental and incredibly exciting. We have put our own stamp on the bar and hopefully we can offer something a bit different in the city.

“We are buzzing to get going and get open now. Thank you to everyone for continuing to support us.”

For more information or to order you can visit Tipsy Jar's website, https://tipsyjar.co.uk/.



