Café to stop food service after 16 years to focus on restored furniture

The Workshop owner Warren Bryant is changing the focus of his business though his sister Heidi (pictured) will still serve coffees and pastries.

The owner of a long-running café bar in Norwich has decided to stop serving food to focus on his mental health and passion for restoring furniture.

Warren Bryant, 50, opened The Workshop in Earlham Road in 2006 after previously working as an antique restorer.

It became a hidden gem in the city for its cosy atmosphere and Middle Eastern menu, also selling house plants and furniture.

Mezze dishes from The Workshop in Earlham Road, Norwich.

But the pandemic made Mr Bryant rethink his priorities and with his daughter born during Covid too he cut down his hours when the government allowed businesses to reopen.

Now, with his mental health suffering, he has made the decision to hang up his apron strings from October 15.

He said: "The money and hours in the food industry are rubbish and it is so much hard work - I was in my 30s when I started and was doing around 130 hours a week.

"Covid was the best thing that happened to me in terms of my mental health as I could slow down but over the last six months my anxiety has crept up again.

"It has felt like getting my heart and body ready for battle going into the kitchen."

With bills rising due to the cost of living crisis, if he kept serving food he would need to choose between "paying the electricity bill or mortgage".

Warren Bryant specialises in 20th century restored furniture and he makes some of his own pieces too.

But Mr Bryant is feeling positive about the future and The Workshop will now be a restored furniture shop and collective, with space rented to other creatives.

His own area will offer 20th century restored furniture, including items he has made himself.

His sister Heidi Bryant will have her own business serving coffees and pastries upstairs, with outdoor seating and house plants still for sale.

House plants will still be for sale at The Workshop.

He added: "Everyone talks about the climate but never about furniture, which is a real killer, and I want to teach people to restore and they can also bring things in.

"The building was a second-hand furniture shop around 50 years ago so it is bringing its use back to that."

Mr Bryant is also looking for people to rent out the kitchen as a preparation space.