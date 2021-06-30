City centre bar temporarily closes after staff told to isolate

Live

Published: 12:25 PM June 30, 2021

A city centre bar has closed temporarily after a number of staff were instructed to isolate by the track and trace app.

The Wildman in Bedford Street, which frequently has customers queuing out the door, is hoping to reopen as soon as staffing levels can be rearranged.

Owner Frances Chisholm said: "The venue itself has not been flagged by track and trace. A few key members of staff at The Wildman have been asked to isolate as they were in contact with someone who tested positive.

"Everyone across all four of our sites are working really hard at the moment, so it's a case of figuring out how we can distribute the team differently and have enough people there to reopen The Wildman."

Ms Chisholm also runs The Ten Bells in Norwich, The Hero at Burnham Overy Staithe, and The George and Dragon in Cley alongside partner Pete Harvey.

Ms Chisholm added that she hoped to reopen The Wildman in time for England's next Euros game on Saturday.

Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm

She said: "We want to make sure that everyone's safe and reassure customers that we're taking every precaution."

The news comes after it was revealed coronavirus rates are on the rise in Norfolk once again.

For the seven days up to Tuesday, June 22, there were 20.9 cases per 100,000 people - up just over 21pc on the previous seven days.