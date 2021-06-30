Live
City centre bar temporarily closes after staff told to isolate
- Credit: Archant
A city centre bar has closed temporarily after a number of staff were instructed to isolate by the track and trace app.
The Wildman in Bedford Street, which frequently has customers queuing out the door, is hoping to reopen as soon as staffing levels can be rearranged.
Owner Frances Chisholm said: "The venue itself has not been flagged by track and trace. A few key members of staff at The Wildman have been asked to isolate as they were in contact with someone who tested positive.
"Everyone across all four of our sites are working really hard at the moment, so it's a case of figuring out how we can distribute the team differently and have enough people there to reopen The Wildman."
Ms Chisholm also runs The Ten Bells in Norwich, The Hero at Burnham Overy Staithe, and The George and Dragon in Cley alongside partner Pete Harvey.
You may also want to watch:
Ms Chisholm added that she hoped to reopen The Wildman in time for England's next Euros game on Saturday.
She said: "We want to make sure that everyone's safe and reassure customers that we're taking every precaution."
Most Read
- 1 'Totally unacceptable' bid to weld bridge shut could be rejected
- 2 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
- 3 OPINION: Anti-social youths in Norwich needed somewhere to go
- 4 Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'
- 5 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
- 6 See inside ultra cool Factory penthouse for sale for £550,000
- 7 Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road
- 8 Rich overseas parents snap up luxury flats for student children
- 9 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
- 10 Pop-up bar faces stiff opposition in bid to become permanent
The news comes after it was revealed coronavirus rates are on the rise in Norfolk once again.
For the seven days up to Tuesday, June 22, there were 20.9 cases per 100,000 people - up just over 21pc on the previous seven days.