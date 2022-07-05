Pub closes for £5,000 refurb to enable it to serve drinks faster

Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are preparing to reopen The Wildman in Norwich after a major refurbishment. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Archant

Thirsty punters won't be waiting as long for their delicious cocktails following a refurbishment at a historic city centre pub.

The Wildman in Bedford Street is closed this week while the £5,000 internal works take place to improve its cocktail offering.

It comes on the back of a successful weekend of trade for the pub during the Lord Mayor's Celebrations in which custom increased by 20pc over the course of the two days.

Frances Chisholm, who is joint landlord of The Wildman with her partner Pete Harvey, said: "We are so invested in this little pub we love so much.

"It is probably Norwich's most popular cocktail bar so we decided to refurbish the bar to make it easier for bar staff to make cocktails so they are served a lot quicker."

The works will see new hanging shelves for glassware installed as well as repainting of most of the bar.

Ms Chisholm said the works will be completed by Friday with hopes to reopen on Thursday if possible.

She added: "To be closed for four days was quite a big decision for us to make but people can still see us at The Ten Bells.

"We are ready for a relaunch of the cocktails with a new look menu and we have some new bartenders who have some funky ideas. They have worked in other bars in Norwich."

The venue - which offers soul music and screens live sport on BT and Sky - will also be unveiling a new cocktail menu for summer at both The Wildman and The Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street.

Ms Chisholm and Mr Harvey took over The Wildman in September 2019 as a £130,000 refurbishment took place at the time.

The watering hole's name derives from a boy who was found living in a German forest and was brought to England aged 12 and by 1751 had found himself in Bridewell prison in Norwich.

Ms Chisholm said the cost of living has been more noticeable at the couple's coastal pubs in Burnham Overy Staithe and Cley due to the cost of fuel for staff and increased gas and oil prices from bigger kitchens.