Award-winning plant and gift shop at farm launches stunning outdoor space

Video

Sisters Sarah Turcu and Lisa Bolingbroke have expanded the outdoor area at The Watering Can at White House Farm in Sprowston. - Credit: The Watering Can/Sonya Duncan

A plant and gift shop which recently relocated continues to grow as it has just expanded its outdoor area.

The Watering Can is run by sisters Lisa Bolingbroke and Sarah Turcu and moved from Coltishall to White House Farm in Sprowston last August.

It offers a range of indoor plants and quirky gifts and initially just had a few flowers out the front.

The revamped outdoor space at The Watering Can. - Credit: The Watering Can

But the pair have expanded this to take up a lot more of the courtyard space in front of the store, with the farm shop and café opposite.

The products outside range from bedding plants to 30-year-old olive trees and there are also decorative items such as mirrors and rustic plaques.

Sisters Sarah Turcu and Lisa Bolingbroke inside The Watering Can at its new home in Sprowston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Bolingbroke said: "Everyone comments on how colourful the courtyard looks and you can sit on the picnic tables among the flowers and have tea and cake from the café."

The Watering Can was named the best gift shop in Norfolk at the 2021 Muddy Stilettos Awards and has just been nominated for best lifestyle store in 2022.

It is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm and delivers nationwide too.