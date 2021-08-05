News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Video

'We are over the moon' - Award-winning plant and gift shop moves to farm

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM August 5, 2021   
Sisters Sarah Turcu and Lisa Bolingbroke outside The Watering Can's new home at White House Farm in Sprowston.

Sisters Sarah Turcu and Lisa Bolingbroke outside The Watering Can's new home at White House Farm in Sprowston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A thriving plant and gift shop run by two sisters continues to blossom as it relocates to a larger premises at a farm. 

The Watering Can is owned by Lisa Bolingbroke, 43, from Buxton, and Sarah Turcu, 41, from Spixworth, and it has moved from a shed outside The Red Lion pub in Coltishall to White House Farm in Sprowston. 

It will join a number of other shops at its new home and the unit was created especially for The Watering Can and it also has a wheelchair ramp.

The Watering Can at White House Farm also has a wheelchair ramp. 

The Watering Can at White House Farm also has a wheelchair ramp. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On offer is a range of indoor and outdoor plants and gifts, which includes locally-made products such as Lisa Angel jewellery and wildflower seed cards made in Suffolk.

The sisters had been set on this location for a while, after taking part in many fairs at the farm.

Sisters Sarah Turcu and Lisa Bolingbroke inside The Watering Can at its new home in Sprowston. 

Sisters Sarah Turcu and Lisa Bolingbroke inside The Watering Can at its new home in Sprowston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Turcu said: "It is a family-orientated place with lots of nice local businesses around it and we are over the moon to finally get here.

"We are located in the main courtyard and when we opened on Saturday it was absolutely incredible and we were overwhelmed by the amount of people that turned up."

There are a range of indoor and outdoor plants on offer at The Watering Can. 

There are a range of indoor and outdoor plants on offer at The Watering Can. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

  1. 1 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
  2. 2 Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway
  3. 3 Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing
  1. 4 Golden Triangle cocktail bar announces closure after 'troubling time'
  2. 5 Locals split as 'terrifying' 60-year-old chestnut tree is felled
  3. 6 New virus named after Norfolk village
  4. 7 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
  5. 8 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
  6. 9 Lord mayor criticises campaigner in email - and mistakenly copies them in
  7. 10 Police appeal after road in Sprowston is hit with two fires in one night

The Watering Can began as a stall selling outdoor plants at the end of Mrs Turcu's driveway in Spixworth in 2018, while they also ran a cleaning company together.

But their true passion was gardening and in March 2019 The Watering Can opened inside a converted cider shed outside The Red Lion pub in Coltishall, as the sisters are friends with the owners. 

The business has continued to grow and since the start of the pandemic the online side has grown massively. 

There are a range of gifts on offer at The Watering Can. 

There are a range of gifts on offer at The Watering Can. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It was also recently named the best gift shop in Norfolk at The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2021, which champions independent businesses across the UK. 

Mrs Bolingbroke said: "During lockdown we turned our shop into a warehouse and it was really successful - we are now shipping indoor plants, pots and gifts nationwide.

The Watering Can now has a bigger home in Sprowston. 

The Watering Can now has a bigger home in Sprowston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We want to continue to grow and collaborate with our new neighbours now we are at the farm and do opening evenings and workshops." 

The Watering Can is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am until 4pm and you can follow on Instagram @thewateringcanplants.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Empty shelves in the water aisle of a Tesco store have been reported up and down the country. 

Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tap and empty shelves

Drip, drip, hooray! City's bottled water crisis solved

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus