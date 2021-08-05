'We are over the moon' - Award-winning plant and gift shop moves to farm

Video

Published: 8:00 AM August 5, 2021

Sisters Sarah Turcu and Lisa Bolingbroke outside The Watering Can's new home at White House Farm in Sprowston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A thriving plant and gift shop run by two sisters continues to blossom as it relocates to a larger premises at a farm.

The Watering Can is owned by Lisa Bolingbroke, 43, from Buxton, and Sarah Turcu, 41, from Spixworth, and it has moved from a shed outside The Red Lion pub in Coltishall to White House Farm in Sprowston.

It will join a number of other shops at its new home and the unit was created especially for The Watering Can and it also has a wheelchair ramp.

The Watering Can at White House Farm also has a wheelchair ramp. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On offer is a range of indoor and outdoor plants and gifts, which includes locally-made products such as Lisa Angel jewellery and wildflower seed cards made in Suffolk.

The sisters had been set on this location for a while, after taking part in many fairs at the farm.

Sisters Sarah Turcu and Lisa Bolingbroke inside The Watering Can at its new home in Sprowston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Turcu said: "It is a family-orientated place with lots of nice local businesses around it and we are over the moon to finally get here.

"We are located in the main courtyard and when we opened on Saturday it was absolutely incredible and we were overwhelmed by the amount of people that turned up."

There are a range of indoor and outdoor plants on offer at The Watering Can. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Watering Can began as a stall selling outdoor plants at the end of Mrs Turcu's driveway in Spixworth in 2018, while they also ran a cleaning company together.

But their true passion was gardening and in March 2019 The Watering Can opened inside a converted cider shed outside The Red Lion pub in Coltishall, as the sisters are friends with the owners.

The business has continued to grow and since the start of the pandemic the online side has grown massively.

There are a range of gifts on offer at The Watering Can. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It was also recently named the best gift shop in Norfolk at The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2021, which champions independent businesses across the UK.

Mrs Bolingbroke said: "During lockdown we turned our shop into a warehouse and it was really successful - we are now shipping indoor plants, pots and gifts nationwide.

The Watering Can now has a bigger home in Sprowston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We want to continue to grow and collaborate with our new neighbours now we are at the farm and do opening evenings and workshops."

The Watering Can is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am until 4pm and you can follow on Instagram @thewateringcanplants.