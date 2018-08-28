Video

Is this the most romantic holiday retreat in Norfolk?

A romantic retreat with a differenc; the Triumphal Arch. Pic: Mark Berwick

Staycations are on the rise – and one famous Norfolk retreat is reaping the rewards.

Norfolk Cottages is reporting the strongest start to its business year for more than a quarter of a century. And its luxury boutique arm, SALT, is now offering Holkham’s famous Triumphal Arch and converted gatehouses as romantic getaways.

The new lodges, aimed at those who are shunning trips aborad, have been added to the portfolio of properties. It comes as sister firm Norfolk Cottages sees bookings up this month by 13.3pc compared with last January.

General manager Matt Frost said: “Europe’s loss is definitely a domestic holiday’s gain, with customer feedback suggesting that the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, along with a weak pound is a deterrent in booking a summer holiday abroad, particularly in the Eurozone.”

The rolled top bath at the Trimphal Arch. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk The rolled top bath at the Trimphal Arch. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

SALT has just added the prestigious Holkham Lodges, part of the Holkham Estate, to its portfolio, offering four beautifully furnished abodes.

One of the lodges has been restored from disrepair and shows how Holkham continues to diversify, converting many of its buildings on its 25,000 acre estate – both for commercial and holiday let use. Jeweller to the celebrities Monica Vinader operates from one of the commercial units successfully created on the estate.

The idea of the four holiday lets is to give guests a totally romantic experience – you get a welcome hamper packed full of local artisan goodies on arrival as well as logs to burn on the woodburning stove and a complimentary continental breakfast for your first morning.

The Triumphal Arch, designed in the 18th century by renowned architect William Kent, offers panoramic views along the avenue to the south and north. It has one bedroom with a king-sized bed, one bathroom with a bespoke rolled top tub, a compact kitchen and a feature stone, spiral staircase.

Inside the luxurious bedroom of the Triumphal Arch. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk Inside the luxurious bedroom of the Triumphal Arch. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

You can also book what is hailed as the most romantic of all the lodges, Palmers lodge, which is the converted Grade II listed gatehouse which offers an open-plan living room with a vaulted ceiling as well as one bedrooom and two bathrooms.

But luxury does not come cheap – Palmers is priced at £1246 for a week.

The lavish master bedroom at the Triumphal Arch. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk The lavish master bedroom at the Triumphal Arch. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

A view over towards Holkham Hall. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk A view over towards Holkham Hall. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

The romantic getaway, the Triumphal Arch. Pic:www.saltnorfolk.co.uk The romantic getaway, the Triumphal Arch. Pic:www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Another romantic haven; Palmers Lodge on the Holkham estate. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk Another romantic haven; Palmers Lodge on the Holkham estate. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

The compact kitchen at the Triumphal Arch. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk The compact kitchen at the Triumphal Arch. Pic: www.saltnorfolk.co.uk