NR3 pub owners open second city boozer

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:00 AM June 14, 2022
The Crown Point Tavern in Trowse has reopened under new management. Pictured general manager Alex Frost - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The owners of a favourite Norwich watering hole are celebrating the opening of a second pub on the outskirts of the city.

Landlord David Roylance took over the beloved NR3 boozer The Stanley in March 2020, just before the country was plunged into lockdown.

And now the team behind the successful pub - also home to Danomey Kitchen - are breathing a new life into a new spot, the Crown Point Tavern in nearby Trowse Newton.

Alex Frost, general manager at The Stanley and Crown Point Tavern said that the pubs have gone from "strength to strength" - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Duty manager Alex Frost said that the original pub has gone from strength to strength - a trend they hope to continue now they have two pubs in their portfolio.

The 29-year-old said: "Every week we're getting new people in. Things are going really well.

"Two months ago we started conversations about taking over the Crown Point Tavern. We got the keys on Tuesday, May 30 and opened the pub on the Wednesday afternoon for the Platinum Jubilee.

The Crown Point Tavern in Trowse Newton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The opening weekend went so well. We had the buys from Brick Pizza the whole week, and they're there for every weekend now until the end of the month."

Following a stellar opening stint, the Crown Point Tavern will close its doors from Monday, June 27 for just under two weeks, reopening after a facelift and refurb on Saturday, July 9.

The new-look pub will boast an in-house kitchen and updated country pub décor.

"It's going to be a tight turnaround. We'll smash it out of the park," he said.

The Crown Point Tavern will close from June 27 for a two-week refurb - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We never would have thought when opening the Stanley that we'd be here now opening another pub.

"We couldn't be happier."

Alex said that the secret behind the Stanley's - and now the Crown Point Tavern's - success is having a dedicated team.

"We're so lucky with the staff that we've got here. They're all so warm and welcoming and have a great, positive attitude.

The Crown Point Tavern in Trowse has reopened under the management of David Roylance, landlord of The Stanley in NR3 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"That goes a long way. As soon as you walk in, you feel at home and comfortable. That's why people keep coming back to us.

"It's important to love what you do.

"But a lot of it is down to our dedicated landlord David. He built this up from the ground."

Alex Frost, general manager at The Stanley in NR3 and Crown Point Tavern in Trowse Newton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

