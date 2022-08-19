Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Ship-themed pub on edge of Norfolk Broads up for rent

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:56 AM August 19, 2022
The Ship Inn is on the market for £2,500pcm

The Ship Inn is on the market for £2,500pcm

A ship-themed village pub on the edge of the Broads, with seating for 40 punters, is up for rent. 

The Ship Inn, in South Walsham, is on the market for £2,500pcm and offers a cosy environment with plenty of space for customers to spread out and relax.

The Ship Inn is available for rent

The Ship Inn is available for rent

A stone's throw from South Walsham Broad and in the middle of Norfolk's peaceful countryside, the pub provides private living accommodation over two floors with a converted attic and recently had a single-storey extension. 

The pub has previously had a reputation for its food and local real ales offering that attract business from across the county.

There is space for up to 40 people in the bar and restaurant area

There is space for up to 40 people in the bar and restaurant area

In 2018, our food reviewer said the pub was "a great spot if you've enjoyed a day out on the Broads, or fancy a special family meal out".

The Ship Inn, which is being advertised through Fleurets, has seating for up to 40 people in the bar and restaurant area and also has 20 parking spaces.

Norfolk Broads News

