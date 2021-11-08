Norwich sisters start milkshake trailer business

Sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies with their new milkshake trailer, The SHAKE Pit - Credit: The SHAKE Pit

A new trailer stall is opening in Norwich, serving milkshakes.

The SHAKE Pit has been started by two Norwich--based sisters, Leanne Hutchings, from New Costessey, and Nicola Gillies, from Cringleford.

Mrs Hutchings said: "Me and my sister have always thought about starting a business together, we really wanted to do something for ourselves.

"We were out on a walk one day last year and thought of milkshakes. We love them as a family.

"We make them a lot at home so they're quite familiar to us."

The name was inspired by The SnakePit area at Carrow Road.

The trailer will be stopping across Norwich and south Norfolk, there will be regular updates on their Facebook page.

Sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies, owners of The SHAKE Pit - Credit: The SHAKE Pit

The SHAKE Pit will have a regular stop at the Willow Centre in Cringleford on a Thursday.

The sisters are already considering stops in Wymondham, Costessey, Queen's Hills, and Mulbarton. They are also open to suggestions.

Mrs Hutchings said: "We first thought of a market stall, but then we thought a trailer might be better.

"That way we aren't stuck somewhere that isn't working and we can go to people who don't often get into Norwich.

"We can move around and find the places that work the best for us.

"Once we know those places, we can start to go regularly."

There are nine milkshakes on the menu currently, including the Oreo Xpress, the White Chocolate Delight, the Bonkers Banoffee, and Bubblegum Madness.

Sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies in their new milkshake trailer, The SHAKE Pit - Credit: The SHAKE Pit

Mrs Hutchings said: "We chose what we hope are popular flavours, we've tested lots on friends and family.

"We are hoping to expand the menu once we know what's popular."

The milkshakes will range in price, with a kids milkshake £2, a medium £3 and a large £4

The SHAKE Pit will be available for hire for events, like weddings, birthdays, and Christmas parties.

They already have bookings for car boot sales, horse races, and charity events.

The trailer is hoping to open by the middle of the week commencing November 8.

