Cafe's bid for alcohol license to serve pizza and prosecco

Jules Richards and Rianna Royall who run The Shack in Waterloo Road, Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new cafe is hoping to offer an alternative to the pub scene in the city's flourishing NR3 food district.

The Shack, in Waterloo Road, which opened in a former florists this month, currently serves homemade sourdough pizzas, pastries, cakes and Mediterranean treats.

Its co-owner Rianna Royall, 28, has now applied to Norwich City Council for a premises licence to serve alcohol.

If approved, customers would be able to have an drink at the cafe between 7am and 9pm, Monday to Sunday, when food is being served.

The manager and her business partner, Jules Richards, 52, have also applied for permission to play pre-recorded music at a low level inside and outside the cafe from 8am-9pm, Monday to Sunday.

Pastries available at The Shack in Waterloo Road, Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Richards said: "I want it to be so people can sit down with a pizza and glass of wine or prosecco. It is somewhere different to go to if people don't necessarily want to visit a pub."

He believed the council may make a decision next month and if approved he would start serving up meat and cheese boards with the alcoholic drinks.

But he emphasised the cafe would not be a place for late night drinking.

In the licence application the couple said CCTV would be operating inside and out, alcohol and soft drinks would be served in plastic or toughened glasses, and customers carrying open or sealed bottles or glasses would not be admitted to the premises at any time.

Bottle bins for collection or empty bottles would also not be accessible to the public.

Free drinking water will be available at all times when the cafe is open and prominent notices will be on show asking customers to respect neighbours.

Empty bottles will not be put in bins between 11pm and 7am to minimise disturbance for people living nearby.

Mr Richards added the new business was going well and he hoped it could become a mental health hub next year, where people can be mentored in mental health first aid.

The cafe is also hosting a Father Christmas for children to visit every day throughout December.