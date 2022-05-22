Riverside pub undergoes £80k refurb in time for summer
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson/The Rivergarden
A riverside watering hole dating back to the 17th century will be given a fresh look as it welcomes punters this summer.
The Rivergarden in Thorpe St Andrew's Yarmouth Road currently has scaffolding wrapped around its main entrance.
After being granted planning permission in April, workers have been sprucing up the pub for the past three weeks.
The changes include a new lick of paint on the outside of the building, a traditional pub swing sign and planters in the car park.
Windows are also being replaced with the refurbishment expected to be completed for Friday, June 10.
Glenn Wilson - who is the landlord of the pub with his partner Kirsty Taylor - said the works have cost more than £80,000 in total after initially expecting it to be £60,000.
Mr Wilson said: "Obviously being a Grade II-listed building meant it took a lot of time with suggested alterations and so on but we got there in the end.
"The planning process took longer than expected.
"We remain open throughout these works and are sometimes having to get people in through the function room. We are getting plenty of people into the garden which is lovely."
The Revd James Stewart of Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church will be invited to bless the church once the works are completed.
The pub has been at the heart of the community for centuries having been built in 1650 as a coaching inn.
Thorpe St Andrew county councillor Ian Mackie (Cons) said: "Glenn and Kirsty have turned around the fortunes of The Rivergarden and we are so happy to have them in the town.
"This is a big investment in this pub after we so sadly lost The Buck and I hope this investment will secure the long-term future for The Rivergarden. We wish it every success."
The Rivergarden has been working closely with the parish church while the refurbishment takes place.
Picnic lunch hampers are being prepared by the pub for a Big Jubilee Lunch taking place at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church on Sunday, June 5.
Contact Victor Scrivens on 01603 300212 or victor.scrivens@btopenworld.com to book tickets.