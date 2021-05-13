News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New mural celebrates best of popular city pub

Lauren Cope

Published: 12:10 PM May 13, 2021   
Louise Wilding, owner, and Rich Thurston, bar manager, by the mural that they had painted at The Rei

A mural celebrating everything a Norwich pub has to offer now adorns the side of its building.

The artwork at The Reindeer, on Dereham Road, was completed last month and has been unveiled to customers eating outdoors since restrictions were eased on April 12.

The mural on the side of The Reindeer pub on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

It was completed by local artist Tony Allen over the course of a weekend, and landlady Lou Wilding said it reflected what the pub was about.

She said: "We want to have something on the outside of the pub which shows what we do inside, so it incorporates the Too Fat Roasties, who do our Sunday roast, and also Dough at Deer, which is the pizza company running from our kitchen."

She said the flowers represented its garden, and the hops its wide array of local brewers and 30 ciders.

The mural on the side of The Reindeer pub on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

"It's really eye-catching, we have had positive comments already," she said.

She said Mr Allen braved the wintry weather we saw in April to complete the work, but had to take regular breaks to let his hands warm up.

Looking forward, she said the team is looking forward to hosting live music events and welcoming back customers indoors from May 17.

The mural on the side of The Reindeer pub on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

She said it had been great to see Norwich bounce back so quickly, and praised both Norwich City Council for its help and the city's community of independent traders for their hard work.

Louise Wilding, owner, and Rich Thurston, bar manager, by the mural that they had painted at The Rei

