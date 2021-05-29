News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City branch of Greek restaurant a step closer after licence bid

Lauren Cope

Published: 9:00 AM May 29, 2021   
Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

The former Giraffe store in Norwich. - Credit: Archant © 2010

A Greek restaurant chain which is set to open a Norwich branch has lodged a bid to serve alcohol.

The Real Greek confirmed in February that it would be opening a restaurant in the former home of Giraffe, just outside Chantry Place.

So far, the business has not confirmed an opening date.

But it has now lodged a bid with Norwich City Council for a premises licence, which, if approved, would come into force from June 1.

It would be in force every day of the week from 10am to midnight.

The deadline for comments on the premises licence is June 14.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
