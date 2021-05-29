City branch of Greek restaurant a step closer after licence bid
Published: 9:00 AM May 29, 2021
A Greek restaurant chain which is set to open a Norwich branch has lodged a bid to serve alcohol.
The Real Greek confirmed in February that it would be opening a restaurant in the former home of Giraffe, just outside Chantry Place.
So far, the business has not confirmed an opening date.
But it has now lodged a bid with Norwich City Council for a premises licence, which, if approved, would come into force from June 1.
It would be in force every day of the week from 10am to midnight.
The deadline for comments on the premises licence is June 14.
