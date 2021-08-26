First look inside Norwich's new Greek restaurant

Published: 2:25 PM August 26, 2021

The Real Greek at Chantry Place in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A new Greek restaurant is opening its doors today and it's already fully booked for the next two weeks.

The Real Greek is located in Chantry Place and promises to offer customers 'a contemporary Aegean experience'.

The restaurant, in the former Giraffe restaurant, is promising philoxenia, the Greek value of warm hospitality to all.

Restaurant manager Karolina Stankiewicz said she wanted customers to feel like "part of the family", and like they were "at home".

Bookings for the first two weeks are full, with the manager attributing this to the demand for Greek food in Norwich, noting that "interest was crazy".

Even whilst still a building site, Karolina said they had people coming up to the door and asking when they opened, and during their soft open on August 25, they filled all their tables.

The Greek chef will be serving famous favourites like Dolmades, Souvlaki, and Tiropitakia, as well as 'modern twists' on classics like vegan jackfruit gyros. There are also vegan and gluten-free choices.

Ms Stankiewicz called the menu "approachable", with something for everyone, from those who love Greek food to those who are less familiar with it.

The restaurant has multiple menus, including lunch, dinner, kids, and two set menus. It will also be serving Greek lager and wine.

The blue and white decor is meant to invoke a taverna, with Greek lettering and diamond tiles on the walls, old adverts in picture frames, and a warmed al fresco dining area.

The Norwich restaurant marks the 20th Real Greek to open in the UK and the only one in East Anglia.

Ms Stankiewicz said Norwich was chosen for their next expansion due to the high demand: "We've always wanted to expand, and Norwich is the largest city in East Anglia, and so vibrant."

"People would come to our London restaurants and ask when we would open one here. It's the perfect fit for Norwich."

The Real Greek is open from 11.30am to 10pm Monday to Sunday, and open till 11pm on Friday and Saturday.