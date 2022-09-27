Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
The Range announces opening date of second city store

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:26 PM September 27, 2022
The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich.

Home and garden superstore the Range has announced the opening date of its second city store.

Shoppers will be able to visit the new store at Neatmarket Retail Park on Hall Road from December 9.

It comes after planning permission was granted by Norwich City Council back in December last year.

The retailer had lodged plans to make changes to the shop front and to add a three-metre-high fence, topped with security netting, to create a garden centre area.

In documents submitted with the application, it also stated that the new store will create jobs for almost 60 people.

The site is also home to B&M and a B&Q store.




