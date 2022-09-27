The Range announces opening date of second city store

The Range will open its new city store on December 9 - Credit: Archant

Home and garden superstore the Range has announced the opening date of its second city store.

Shoppers will be able to visit the new store at Neatmarket Retail Park on Hall Road from December 9.

It comes after planning permission was granted by Norwich City Council back in December last year.

The retailer had lodged plans to make changes to the shop front and to add a three-metre-high fence, topped with security netting, to create a garden centre area.

In documents submitted with the application, it also stated that the new store will create jobs for almost 60 people.

The site is also home to B&M and a B&Q store.











