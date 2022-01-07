Norwich plant shop closes as owner goes back to working in film and TV

Michelle Clingan and Roscoe Gibson-Denney at The Plant Den's first shop at 88 Upper St Giles Street. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich plant shop has closed as one of the owners has decided to go back to working in film and TV.

Couple Michelle Clingan and Roscoe Gibson-Denney started The Plant Den as a pop-up in Jarrold in April 2018 and it proved a hit.

The pair then opened their first shop at 88 Upper St Giles Street in March 2019.

It then relocated to number 91 in October that year, after they were invited to collaborate by designer Carol Lake.

The couple have now decided to close The Plant Den with a heavy heart as Mr Gibson-Denney has gone back to his former career.

A statement on The Plant Den Instagram page said: "Before starting The Plant Den nearly four years ago I used to work in film and television.

"In March this year [2021] that work came back into my life when I was asked onto a five-part Sky Drama starring Sir Kenneth Branagh.

"As the year progressed I worked on a very well known gardening show with Sir Alan Titchmarsh, followed with a big BBC drama."

It continued: "As much as I want to I can’t run the shop and work in the industry, so something has to give."

Carol Lake decided to "begin a sabbatical" from 91 Upper St Giles Street, focusing on her studio in Itteringham, in June 2020, and The Plant Den had been running it alone since.