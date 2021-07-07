News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:26 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 3:38 PM July 7, 2021
The Murderers Pub, in Norwich, has made the decision to close after two staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

A popular Norwich football pub has made the decision to close after two staff tested positive for coronavirus. 

The Murderers pub was preparing for one of its busiest nights since the pandemic began, with England set to play Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.  

But landlord Phil Cutter said they have made the difficult decision to close after two staff members tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, July 6. 

Mr Cutter said it is “hugely disappointing” but his top priority is the safety of his staff and punters. 

“It’s a bitter pill but I think it’s the right call,” he said. 

“We had set up the whole week around the Euros, with extra staff in and extra beer. We were really looking forward to a nice busy evening, all part of what we have become known for over the years.  

“To have that ripped away from us is sad, but we are trying to do everything right to make sure our staff and customers are safe. 

“We know how it will be tonight. It will be very difficult to ensure social distancing, especially if England score. It isn’t ideal but it is the safest option. 

“The only way to do that is not to open.” 

The Murderers Pub, in Norwich, has made the decision to close after two staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The pub is waiting on advice from Public Health England, but in the meantime Mr Cutter said they will remain closed.  

Until they receive guidance, the pub landlord said he is unsure whether they will be open for the final match of the tournament on Sunday. 

Mr Cutter added: “Pubs still need support. It’s important to still use them.  

“This is a stumbling block but hopefully once this hurdle has been jumped it's business as normal at the pub.” 

Norfolk Live
Coronavirus
Norwich News

