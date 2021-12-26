News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City centre pub closed Boxing Day due to 'matters outside of our control'

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:31 PM December 26, 2021
The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

The Murderers Pub in Timberhill, Norwich has had to close for an unknown length of time - Credit: Steve Adams

A busy city centre pub that is usually full of people on Norwich City match days has had to close on Boxing Day.

The Murderers Pub in Timberhill posted on Twitter that it would have to close for an unknown length of time due to "matters outside of our control."

The closure was announced by a tweet posted at 9.42am and the pub remains closed to customers.

According to the tweet, there was "no choice but to close the business for the time being" and landlord Phillip Cutter and the team apologised for the closure. 

The Murderers is well-known in the city as a destination for football fans to watch Norwich City games and other sporting events and is usually crowded with people.

It was previously named one of the best places in the UK to watch the World Cup in 2018. 

The pub's owner declined to comment any further when contacted.



