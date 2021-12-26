City centre pub closed Boxing Day due to 'matters outside of our control'
- Credit: Steve Adams
A busy city centre pub that is usually full of people on Norwich City match days has had to close on Boxing Day.
The Murderers Pub in Timberhill posted on Twitter that it would have to close for an unknown length of time due to "matters outside of our control."
The closure was announced by a tweet posted at 9.42am and the pub remains closed to customers.
According to the tweet, there was "no choice but to close the business for the time being" and landlord Phillip Cutter and the team apologised for the closure.
The Murderers is well-known in the city as a destination for football fans to watch Norwich City games and other sporting events and is usually crowded with people.
It was previously named one of the best places in the UK to watch the World Cup in 2018.
The pub's owner declined to comment any further when contacted.
Most Read
- 1 Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas
- 2 Police hunt Norwich man wanted after A47 incident
- 3 Five major projects for Norwich next year
- 4 Campsite gets go-ahead at site of bowls club near Norwich
- 5 Three people arrested in Earlham in connection with drug offences
- 6 Rough sleeper fights back after seeing his kids walk by from his doorway
- 7 Business moving into historic former pub site for new year
- 8 Dereham Road in Norwich reopens following earlier closure
- 9 'Exactly what this road needs' - New vegan bar opens in Norwich
- 10 Trans girl ready to celebrate first Christmas as 'true self'