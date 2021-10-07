City centre wine bar and restaurant opens new on-site cafe

Published: 3:08 PM October 7, 2021

The Last Bar and Restaurant in St Georges Street has introduced the Brasserie Café. Pictured is the owner Iain McCarten. - Credit: Iain McCarten

A popular city centre bar and restaurant has opened a new on-site café, as its owner says the business has had to evolve.

The Last Bar and Restaurant in St Georges Street has now introduced the Brasserie Café.

Owner Iain McCarten said the new addition has been well received by customers, who have been enjoying a “more relaxed” environment.

“It has been an idea I have had for a long time,” he said. “But when the pandemic hit it was just one hurdle after another.

“Eventually we decided we needed to get it open and with Café Pure closing down over the road from us – as we never wanted to step on their toes - we decided to go for it.

“It’s opposite the Last Wine Bar but we wanted to create another environment for people to feel relaxed, which is a bit more easy going – where you don’t feel like you have to order a three-course meal.

“So far the feedback has been great.”

With its very own pastry chef, the café offers home-made bagels, brioche buns, cakes, sweet treats and lunch time bites as well as coffees and hot drinks. It is open Monday to Friday 8am until 3pm.

He added: “Throughout lockdown we have had to keep evolving the business every step of the way – this is just another evolution.”

This comes as the business has struggled with staffing over the past few months.

Mr McCarten said they have had to reduce working days and capacity within the restaurant as to not “burn out” remaining staff. He also said they have had issues with people not turning up for interviews.

“When the staffing issues started to arise, we decided to close the main restaurant on Mondays and Tuesdays," he said.

“There is just not a lot of people around, we had a few staff leave, and trying to find replacements has been quite difficult

“One of the main issues is that we organise for people to come in for interviews and they just don’t turn up. We are trying to get out of the rut at the moment.”

