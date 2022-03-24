Cookery shop to close as founder retires after three decades

Taverham district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou with The Kitchenary Cookshop owner Liz Clancy who is retiring - Credit: Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou

The owner of a village shop is retiring after more than 30 years at the helm.

The Kitchenary Cookshop in Taverham is currently holding a closing down sale having been based in the village since 1992.

Located in Fir Covert Road, the business has a specialised cake decoration section as well as kitchen products for everyone from novice cooks to the professional chefs.

Owner Liz Clancy, 66, is retiring after setting up the business having originally worked as a trained bilingual secretary.

The businesswoman, who lives in Drayton, said: "It will be the end of the era and I have enjoyed every minute of it with loyal customers and staff.

"I am retiring into the sunset with my dog. I have had it for 31 years so it is time to put my feet up."

The shop relocated from the other side of the craft centre in Taverham 15 years ago and attracted people from across Norwich and north Norfolk as the only business of its kind in the area.

Taverham district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou is among those who will be sad to see the shop go.

She said: "It is a shame it is shutting down but the owner deserves her retirement. She has been here for many years and it was there when we first moved to the area.

"It has got to the stage where she wants to retire and rest and I completely understand that."

Mrs Karimi-Ghovanlou continued: "It has been a very handy place to visit if you are baking birthday or wedding cakes. I do not know of anywhere else like that in the area.

"It will be a loss as the staff were always very friendly and knew what you were asking for. They would sell eco products and wholesale foods."

Many customers have shared their memories and love for the store.

Some have wished the owner a happy retirement, while others have praised the quality of the products from curry powders to cake ingredients.

The shop is earmarked to close at the end of June at the latest.