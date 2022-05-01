Norwich's tucked away salon given makeover

The Grange Hair and Beauty Rooms in Spixworth Road has had a refurbishment. Pictured, co-director Laura Knights - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A salon tucked behind a veil of trees on the outskirts of Norwich has been transformed by a dazzling refit.

Arguably one of the city suburbs' best kept secrets, The Grange Hair and Beauty's Spixworth Road salon has had a makeover of its own, transforming into a tranquil paradise.

Co-director Laura Knights admitted that the invoice for the works is yet to come through, so she has no clue how much it cost.



Beautician Laura co-owns the business with Nicholas Chandler and Laura Fawke, having taken it over from its previous owners in August 2021.

"We've been together for more than 12 years. We're a real family here. Some of us have even known each other since college.



"Everyone thinks that the hair and beauty industry is catty, but it's 100pc not. We're all close between the local salons. Everyone helps and supports each other.

"Our industry in Norwich is something to be so proud of."

Changing it up from white walls with busy and chunky accent colours, the new-look space is a calm deep forest haven boasting new hair-washing facilities and salon stations.



Laura added: "We've muted it down. It's a lot more modern.

"We want people to have a pleasant experience from the moment they walk in."

The overhaul started at the beginning of April, with the transformation taking just four days to complete.



She continued: "It's so good to bounce back after the pandemic - it was a trying time.

"We're back doing what we do best, it's amazing.

"We have eight ladies at the salon; five in beauty and three in hair.



"I absolutely love it. I come in and I am so proud of the salon, of the women who work here.

"Through lockdown our ladies have managed to build business - they're all so busy.

"I myself can see around 50 people come through the door for treatments."



Following the hair studios' makeover, the beauty branch of the business hopes to get a facelift of its own in the near future.

The salon is looking for part and full-time freelance hair stylists to join the team. For more information, contact Laura Knights on 07525143776 or laurafrancesbeauty@gmail.com.






