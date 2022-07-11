Supermarket offering low price and free groceries opens in city

The Feed opened its new social supermarket to help people deal with the rising cost of living crisis. - Credit: The Feed

A supermarket with significantly lower prices than the norm has opened in the city centre to combat the cost of living crisis.

The Feed's new 'social supermarket' has opened in Hall Road and offers either low price or totally free essential items.

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed in Norwich - Credit: The Feed

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed - a social enterprise aiming to eradicate poverty - said: "We’re delighted to open our supermarket at a time when so many people in our city are dealing with big price rises for food and other essentials.

"Those who are finding it difficult to afford food for themselves and their family can use our new supermarket."

The Feed's social supermarket can be found in Hall Road, Norwich. - Credit: The Feed

The store includes a range of groceries including fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, eggs, rice, pasta, tinned goods and frozen meals.

Sanitary items and cleaning products will also be stocked - all at a price subsidised by the social enterprise.

Opening hours for the shop are 10am to 3pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and on Thursday 12-6pm. - Credit: The Feed

In order to use the store people will need to sign up for a free membership pass either in store or online.

The supermarket is open from today (July 11).