Opening date for Norwich's Waterloo Park café revealed

A Norwich café which helps people get back into employment has announced the opening of a new site.

The Feed has been awarded the contract to operate the café at Waterloo Park, in the pavilion, by Norwich City Council.

It is set to open on Saturday, November 6.

It marks an expansion for the social enterprise which has a café in Prince of Wales Road and runs the inhouse bistro for staff at Kettle Foods in Bowthorpe.

Like its other venues, The Feed will provide work experience opportunities for people they are supporting on a journey back to work having experienced homelessness, addiction and other challenges.

Lucy Parish, CEO of The Feed, said “We’re delighted to become part of this community and run the park’s café.

“It will enable more people to enjoy our delicious food, which then funds the work we do to help people on their path back to employment. This is why we say that our food makes a difference.”

The café will be open seven days a week from 8.30am to 4.00pm.

