Edith Cavell in Tombland reopens under new pub team

The doors have been thrown open once more at a busy restaurant in the heart of historic Norwich.

Andrew McNeil, who runs Golden Triangle pub The York, reopened The Edith Cavell in Tombland on Thursday during the the bank holiday.

Mr McNeil said: "I was quite quiet about announcing the opening because we have a limited team at the moment.

"But we received good support over the bank holiday - it went really well.

"We had some regulars come back and even some from The York came down to support us."

Mr McNeil and his team are running a brunch menu from 8.30am to 4pm while also offering takeaways and a range of drinks like teas, coffee, and juices.

The current menu is in place so that Mr McNeill can get in more chefs and add in an evening menu.

He said: "We're just trying to finalise our evening staff over the coming weeks - we're hoping to have this done by the end of June.

"Once we have this we'll be open seven days a week.

"We want to get in the right people in but we had enough that we could open with our daytime menu."

The venue used to be owned by Ben Edwards who ran a steak restaurant called Prime.

But now Mr McNeil has moved into the city centre building with a view to make it into a new experience.

He added: "I loved Prime but I wanted the Edith to be different and saw an opening for it to be something else.

"I think we've got a really nice contemporary brunch menu and we can offer takeaway options for people who are in the city, maybe on lunch, to come and grab something.

"We will evolve the venue in the evening - offering a proper dining experience upstairs and tapas downstairs for those who may want a more casual experience.

"At the moment though we are still open for drinks in the evening."

Currently, the Edith Cavell is open Tuesday to Saturday from 8.30am to 11pm and shut Sunday and Monday.