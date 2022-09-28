Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Pottery studio and handmade gift shop to open in NR3

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:00 AM September 28, 2022
The Crafting Chicken is the latest business to pop up on Magdalen Street.

The Crafting Chicken is the latest business to pop up on Magdalen Street - Credit: Shannon Rumsby

A new pottery studio and handmade gift shop will soon join the eclectic offerings along an "up and coming" street in Norwich. 

The Crafting Chicken is the latest business to pop up on Magdalen Street.

It is owned by 26-year-old Shannon Rumsby who is hoping to bring something a bit different to the area.

Shannon Rumsby is the owner of the Crafting Chicken

Shannon Rumsby is the owner of the Crafting Chicken - Credit: Shannon Rumsby

She said: "I have always loved making things. 

"Then, in lockdown, I thought it would be cool to try and learn pottery.

"I started off hand building with clay and I had my first wheel throwing lesson in July last year.

"I absolutely fell in love with it."

Shannon Rumsby is the owner of the Crafting Chicken

Shannon Rumsby is the owner of the Crafting Chicken - Credit: Shannon Rumsby

And just over a year since her passion for clay ignited, Ms Rumsby will soon open her very own pottery studio and shop.

She will be selling her handmade products including mugs, bowls, wax melt holders and seasonal decorations. 

Ms Rumsby also hopes to offer a space for other local makers to sell their gifts.

The Crafting Chicken will stock beach scenes made by a local artist, wax melts and candles by Waveney Candles, and hand-harvested sea salt from the Dorset Sea Salt Company.

Pottery made by Shannon Rumsby

Pottery made by Shannon Rumsby - Credit: Shannon Rumsby

Hand building pottery workshops and painting will also be held at the site.

Ms Rumsby added: "It feels like a massive accomplishment. I have been filling up the shop and studio with my pottery in the run-up to the opening.

"I'm just waiting for my kiln to be fixed - which I'm hoping will be in a few weeks.

"I'm really proud of myself. It's really exciting but also very scary opening a business.

"Everyone has been really supportive, especially the other businesses on Magdalen Street. I'm really happy to be here."

The Crafting Chicken in Magdalen Street

The Crafting Chicken in Magdalen Street - Credit: Emily Thomson

The Crafting Chicken is located just a few doors down from the new Bread Source site - the sixth counter in its empire - which opened last week.

Magdalen Street is also home to the Harry Potter-themed store the Cauldron which opened back in March and the bouldering studio Rock Punk which opened in May.







