Long-established city hair and beauty salon announces new location

Published: 8:39 AM August 18, 2021

Owner Jemma Winzor-Saile at the new home of The Cottage Hair and Beauty salon in All Saints Green in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

A Norwich hair and beauty salon is moving to a new location after a decade and its new home is getting a makeover ahead of the reopening.

The Cottage Hair and Beauty salon is currently based in Boston House in 2 Orford Street, which will stay open until Saturday, September 11.

Then on Wednesday, September 15 it will welcome customers back to its new premises in 12 All Saints Green, opposite John Lewis.

Owner Jemma Winzor-Saile, 40, has 15 members of staff working at The Cottage, with a mix of employed and self-employed hairdressers and beauticians.

Mrs Winzor-Saile said: "We are moving as the salon is a bit too big for us.

"We fell in love with this place and it is a really good location and a fresh start.

"It is a 17th century listed building and we have uncovered all the original features and we want it to be very eco-friendly."