NR3 pub closes for a month as £250,000 refurbishment takes place

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:11 PM October 19, 2022
Kelly Freeman landlady at The Boundary

Kelly Freeman landlady at The Boundary - Credit: Archant/The Boundary

An NR3 pub has closed until next month as it prepares to undergo £250,000 worth of refurbishment work.

The Boundary in Aylsham Road closed on Sunday, October 16, to allow the team to carry out work to improve the pub "from cellar to ceiling" - including new TVs and sound systems.

The Boundary pub after work began on Monday

The Boundary pub after work started on Monday - Credit: The Boundary

Work will see the pub's interior gutted, with new flooring laid and a fresh coat of paint added.

Landlady Kelly Freeman said: "It's going to be a quarter of a million-pound upgrade, we're going to have the whole interior replaced and add new TVs and other equipment.

The Boundary pub after work began on Monday

The Boundary pub after work started on Monday - Credit: The Boundary

"We're also going to improve the car park.

"The main aim is to make it able to serve customers better and keep it going as the community hub it always has been."

The Boundary pub after work began on Monday

The Boundary pub after work began on Monday - Credit: The Boundary

The pub will reopen on Friday, November 11.

