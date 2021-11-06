City car shop teams up with McDonald's to create eco Happy Meal van

The Bodycentre worked closely with McDonald's on the project to eliminate waste across Cromer. - Credit: The Bodycentre

Eating through a whole McDonald's menu isn't the average day job.

But that's exactly what Sam Elwin, workshop and social media manager at The Bodycentre, did in a bid to eliminate the fast food restaurant's waste across Cromer.

The Bodycentre, based in Norwich, teamed up with McDonald's multiple franchise owner Kevin Foley, who decided he wanted a mini electric vehicle (EV) truck for his new Cromer branch following a build up of rubbish in the area.

"The franchise and the team try their best to eliminate any McDonald's rubbish from being disposed incorrectly around the local area, however it ultimately comes down to the individual and what they do with their rubbish," said Mr Elwin.

"Kevin came to us with a Goupil G4 Cage Body and asked us to create something unique which he hoped would create a cleaner environment, and not produce any emissions in the process."

The aim of the project was to give back to the community. - Credit: The Bodycentre

"He had a set budget in mind but no concrete idea of what he specifically wanted. This meant it was time for us to get creative," he added.

After careful consideration The Bodycentre decided to replace the cage with a large fabricated Happy Meal box.

"It seemed like the best option as a Happy Meal box is one of the most iconic products McDonalds offer," he said.

"At first, this seemed like an outlandish idea but the more we looked into the costs, the more it became a realistic and exciting prospect. We came up with the idea of the front LED "M" light which we felt rounded up the whole theme nicely," he went on.

The Bodycentre worked with a number of local businesses on the successful completion of the project such as Fabcon Food Systems, Unearthed Agency and Sign Force Ltd to help with different stages of the project.

He said: "Once the vehicle had passed its MOT, we thought it would be a great idea to take it out on the road and see people's reactions.

"We couldn't have been more pleased to have been involved in such a fantastic project."

