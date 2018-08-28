Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Quiz

The BizQuiz: Norfolk weathers the retail storm by revealing some positive findings this year

PUBLISHED: 11:27 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:27 19 October 2018

Norfolk has outstripped its county neighbours for digital start-ups in the past five years, according to new figures.Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk has outstripped its county neighbours for digital start-ups in the past five years, according to new figures.Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

In a week of highs and lows for the retail world, Norfolk has weathered the storm with some positive stories coming out of the county’s business community.

This week we celebrated the successes of one of Norwich’s oldest businesses, as well as promoting the new as the EDP Business Awards 2018 finalists are announced.

Of course, don’t forget to give our BizQuiz a go, and have a read of the stories you might have missed this week:

LEP opens £19m warchest for projects to boost Norfolk and Suffolk’s skills A new £19m pot has been unveiled for projects which will boost skills and productivity across Norfolk and Suffolk.

The cash provided by the New Anglia LEP is aimed at long-term targets such as turning the two counties’ £35bn economy by 50% by 2036, creating 88,000 new jobs and 30,000 new businesses, while measurably improving skills and productivity levels in the region.

Aviva says transfer to Ireland will not affect jobs in Norwich

Insurance firm Aviva has offered reassurance that setting up an Irish subsidiary will not impact on jobs or customers in the UK.

Irish news outlet RTE reported that the company was transferring the administration of insurance policies from the UK to Ireland, to safeguard against the possible implications of Brexit. Irish customers and a small number of UK customers will be affected.

Revealed: The finalists for the Norfolk Business Awards 2018

The finalists for the Norfolk Business Awards 2018 have been revealed, underlining once more the strength and diversity of the county’s business scene.

This year the shortlists have been expanded to four companies, allowing even greater scope for the county to reflect on its successes when the awards are held at the Norfolk Showground Arena on November 22.

Take a look at our story to see the full list and categories.

‘Another solid year’ – but Jarrold chairman warns of retail challenges for company

Newly-filed accounts at Jarrold and Sons reveal that turnover and operating profit edged up last year, and that the 248-year-old company’s retail arm had benefited from investment in new facilities.

Turnover grew slightly in the year to the end of January 2018, rising to £31.818m from £31.623m a year earlier. Operating profit, which strips out the impact of investment property revaluations, was £3.868m, up from £3.799m the year before.

Norfolk Limited: New report shows how rising costs have hit profits at county’s biggest businesses

Norfolk’s biggest companies have seen growth in turnover, staffing and investment in the past year - but profitability has not kept pace.

These are some of the findings from Grant Thornton’s latest Norfolk Limited report, which found that rising input costs have eaten away at profits despite top-line growth outstripping the national average.

Norfolk and Suffolk bid to woo global investors at international showcase

Norfolk and Suffolk’s biggest development opportunities were presented to global investors at the Mipim UK event at Olympia UK on Wednesday and Thursday.

Business leaders outlined 38 sites offered for investment across every district in the region – the biggest offer the two counties have taken in their third appearance at the event.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated: Police investigation underway following incident outside Norwich pub

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Former Norwich supermarket could be transformed into new 24-hour gym

Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus route blocked as parked cars make road impassable

The parking on Peckover Road. Picture: Konectbus

‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

‘We need to avoid this total madness and win back our futures’ - Delia Smith speaks out against Brexit at People’s Vote march in London

Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 20, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Protest. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy