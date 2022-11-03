Campaign group halts bid to take on village pub up for sale

Graham Johnston outside The Bell Inn in Salhouse which the community are hoping to buy and run - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A community bid to take on a village pub has been paused after the current owner has moved a step closer to selling the building to another suitor.

Terry Holt, owner of The Bell Inn at Salhouse, is hoping to find a new owner for the boozer in Lower Street which dates back to the 1650s.

Mr Holt took on the pub in 2017 but previously said the deterioration of his health had meant running the pub had become too much.

It is understood Mr Holt has now accepted an offer for the pub and aims to complete the sale as soon as possible.

The news has prompted the Salhouse Bell Community Bid Group to pause their plans to take on the watering hole as a community asset.

Thus far they have raised £800 to fund a £2,000 initial valuation survey to help with business planning.

Villager Graham Johnston, 43, who has been leading this group told members in a newsletter: "We had great plans to turn the pub into a thriving community pub and were excited by bringing the community together over something so needed.

"In many ways, we've done just that - uniting people behind something exciting for Salhouse.

"We don't want to speculate here about the new owner's intentions but we obviously hope that The Bell becomes that community hub we all want where we can share good times together."

The Bell Inn in Salhouse - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Johnston has said any funds raised for the pub campaign would be used to help with the development of new services at The Bell Inn or the funds will be raised for local charities.

The campaign group had looked into the possibility of offering basic groceries at the pub following the closure of the Prima Rosa tea room and craft shop.

Mr Johnston said: "We’re still keen as a steering group to use the momentum of the community pub campaign to consider what other community services Salhouse might benefit from."

Members of the steering group will be available to answer questions at a Christmas fayre in the Salhouse Jubilee Hall on Saturday, December 3.