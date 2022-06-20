Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Tesla opens first car showroom in Norwich

Francis Redwood

Published: 4:48 PM June 20, 2022
The new Tesla store opened back in April. Pictured: One of Tesla's overseas stores.

The new Tesla store has opened in Catton.

High-end electric car maker Tesla has opened its first ever swanky showroom in the city.

The automotive behemoth, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, previously said it had its eye on the Fine City but would not confirm a location.

It has now confirmed it has set up shop in Catton Grove's Mile Cross Lane and is open for new customers, as well as people looking to get their motors fixed up.

The store offers a range of their electric powered vehicles for the public to peruse.

A Tesla spokeswoman said: "The Norwich Tesla location supports Tesla’s digital customer experience in East Anglia.

"Test drives will be available from the 79 Mile Cross Lane location as well as services when required.

"The site is approximately 16,000 sqft in total with room to service up to five cars at once.

"If a service centre appointment is needed, for example if a lift is required, you can arrange a touchless drop off of your car at our Norwich service centre and a readily cleaned loaner can be unlocked to get you on your way."

Tesla have opened up a new store in Mile Cross, Norwich

Tesla has opened up a new store in Norwich


