Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Tesco confirms 9,000 jobs at risk of being axed

28 January, 2019 - 15:15
Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

Tesco has confirmed that up to 9,000 employees are at risk of losing their jobs.

Following reports over the weekend than near 15,000 could be lost, the supermarket confirmed this afternoon that near 9,000 will be under the lens for axing.

These jobs will be cut from head office and across stores, as part of efforts to “simplify” the business.

Tesco said it expected around half of the affected employees could be redeployed to new roles.

Changes across the business will include a reduction in deli counters, with 90 stores set to lose the service altogether.

It is not yet known whether any in East Anglia will be affected.

In addition to those directly employed by Tesco, the changes will also impact third-party caterers as the company replaces the hot food service in its staff rooms with self-service kitchens.

Jason Tarry, CEO of Tesco UK and Ireland, said: “In our four years of turnaround we’ve made good progress, but the market is challenging and we need to continually adapt to remain competitive and respond to how customers want to shop.

“We’re making changes to our UK stores and head office to simplify what we do and how we do it, so we’re better able to meet the needs of our customers. This will impact some of our colleagues and our commitment is to minimise this as much as possible and support our colleagues throughout.”

Additional changes include reduced hours dedicated to both stock control and merchandising.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Updated Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Video Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘He restored my faith in people’ – Praise for good samaritan who reunited owners with stolen bike

Luke Yallop with one of his own motorcross bikes. Photo: Courtesy of Luke Yallop

Tesco confirms 9,000 jobs at risk of being axed

Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

9 things to see and do at Norfolk Makers’ Festival 2019

Family arts and crafts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists