Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

The McDonalds branch in Haymarket has temporarily closed. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A McDonalds branch in Norwich has been forced to close temporarily.

The restaurant in Haymarket closed its doors to customers on Sunday afternoon.

As of 7.30pm, a sign had been placed on the front windows advising customers it would reopen "as soon as possible".

The notice read: "Our restaurant is temporarily closed. We apologise for any disappointment caused."

The reason for the closure has not been confirmed, but it comes as animal rights protesters blockaded four UK McDonald's distribution centres, which they said will impact stocks to roughly 1,300 restaurants, including those in Norfolk and Waveney.

Animal Rebellion spokesman James Ozden said around 100 people took part in the protests and claimed the action disrupted an estimated 1,900 lorries.

McDonalds has been contacted for comment.