News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:09 PM May 23, 2021   
The McDonalds branch in Haymarket has temporarily closed.

The McDonalds branch in Haymarket has temporarily closed. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A McDonalds branch in Norwich has been forced to close temporarily.

The restaurant in Haymarket closed its doors to customers on Sunday afternoon.

As of 7.30pm, a sign had been placed on the front windows advising customers it would reopen "as soon as possible".

The notice read: "Our restaurant is temporarily closed. We apologise for any disappointment caused."

The McDonalds branch in Haymarket has temporarily closed.

The McDonalds branch in Haymarket has temporarily closed. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

The reason for the closure has not been confirmed, but it comes as animal rights protesters blockaded four UK McDonald's distribution centres, which they said will impact stocks to roughly 1,300 restaurants, including those in Norfolk and Waveney.

Animal Rebellion spokesman James Ozden said around 100 people took part in the protests and claimed the action disrupted an estimated 1,900 lorries.

You may also want to watch:

McDonalds has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
  2. 2 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
  3. 3 Rolling back the years: Memories of Funkys indoor skating rink
  1. 4 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
  2. 5 Hundreds attend one of Norwich's first big events since lockdown
  3. 6 Several police and paramedic crews called to village
  4. 7 Road to shut for eight weeks for £100,000 pavement work
  5. 8 How you can live in the 'prettiest street in Norwich'
  6. 9 Six weeks of diversions as £110,000 city centre roadworks begin
  7. 10 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich Coroners Court

City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Kurt Nelson, 24, launched the “savage” attack on April 29 in 2019 in HMP Whitemoor near March

Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Geoffrey Watling Way, alongside Norwich City Football Ground, where roadworks are due to take place.

Drug dealer tasered after glassing man and robbing woman

Christine Cunningham

person
Roadworks at Beech Avenue in Taverham

'Trapped in Taverham': Frustration at roadworks bombardment in village

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus