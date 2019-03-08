Video

Norwich vets celebrates 25 years and treating more than 50,000 animals

Staff at Taverham Vets are celebrating 25 years of looking after Norfolk's furry friends. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A Norwich veterinary practice which has treated more than 50,000 animals since opening 25 years ago has celebrated its silver anniversary.

Roger Bannock, Director of Taverham Vets who are celebrating 25 years in business, with one of his four dogs Basil. Picture: Neil Didsbury Roger Bannock, Director of Taverham Vets who are celebrating 25 years in business, with one of his four dogs Basil. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Taverham Vets was opened in March 1994 by brother and sister Roger Bannock, Joy Thompson and fellow vet Louise Feltham.

The original veterinary was housed in their former childhood home on Breck Farm Lane.

As it expanded, the practice moved to a purpose built facility on Fir Covert Road. It now employs 80 staff with three branches in Taverham, Costessey and Aylsham.

Dr Bannock said: “Things have changed a lot in 25 years, expectations have increased as has pet ownership. Medicine and surgery has changed at a rapid rate.

Lottie Sparks from Taverham Vets with her spaniel, Todd at the practices' 25th birthday celebrations. Picture: Neil Didsbury Lottie Sparks from Taverham Vets with her spaniel, Todd at the practices' 25th birthday celebrations. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“We really look after dogs and cats but we have seen snakes, frogs and the odd spider.”

The practice had a special day of pet photography and free treatment to mark its anniversary.