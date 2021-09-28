News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Plans for takeaway, holiday lets and parking approved at Indian restaurant

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:30 PM September 28, 2021   
Tamarind Fine Indian Dining at Blofield is up for two awards at the English Curry Awards. Picture:

The Tamarind Restaurant in Blofield will be expanding its services after plans got the green light - Credit: Mark Bullimore

A popular Indian curry house is expanding to include a new takeaway, holiday lets and parking spaces.

The Tamarind Restaurant in Blofield has received planning permission to add a takeaway collection area separate from the main restaurant. 

Planning documents state the new building will be a kitchen extension as well as having the potential space for a shop or office.

The changes to the kitchen design will also allow food to be served outside in an external seating area, which was once used as a beer garden.

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining restaurant, in Blofield, with its Christmas lights up.

The Tamarind Restaurant building in Blofield - Credit: Tamarind Fine Indian Dining

The plans also reveal accommodation above the unit with three rooms being rented out as holiday lets. 

A design and access statement for the plans said: "The proposal as a whole allows the business to continue to be viable during the challenging time of ever-changing legislation. 

"The takeaway reception, shop unit and accommodation have been designed in a vernacular style that reflects its surrounding residential village context."

The applicant said the façade of the building would fit well with the adjacent convenient store and with the restaurant. 

Parking access will also be improved through the plans with six laid out parking bays, one of which will be accessible.

The design and access statement said the existing car park was "underused during the day and inefficient" with only four spaces available. 

It added: "The upgraded parking layout will serve the new retail unit, holiday let and takeaway reception, without impacting on the restaurant, which is busy during the evenings." 

The planning document goes on to say: "We consider the proposed development will be an attractive addition to Blofield Heath. This will provide new economic opportunities." 

Blofield Parish Council had raised concerns over the impact of traffic on "an already busy Woodbastwick Road", and asked if infiltration could be added to the flumes to omit cooking smells for neighbours. 

Parish clerk Sarah Osbaldeston said she would not be able to comment on the council's position after the plans were approved by Broadland District Council. 

Christopher Rickman of Norfolk Highways raised no objections to the plans on the condition the parking lay-out was improved.

