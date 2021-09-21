Tech sector sits down together for first time in 19 months

Published: 3:30 PM September 21, 2021

People at Talking Tech 2021, held at The Space - Credit: Talking Tech

The brightest minds of the city's tech scene gathered face-to-face for one of the first times in nearly two years at Talking Tech.

The Norfolk Chambers' annual event was held at The Space last week to the delight of the sector.

Nova Fairbank, chief operating officer at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, said: “Talking Tech 2021 has been a fantastic success.

"It’s the Norfolk Chambers first face-to-face event in 19 months and to bring the Norfolk business community back together after so long has been amazing.

"Over 85 delegates were in attendance, representing a broad range of organisations across the region, hearing from expert speakers on how technology and innovation can add real value and benefit their businesses.”

You may also want to watch:

The event, sponsored by Breakwater IT, was in partnership with Tech East and the Cambridge Norwich tech corridor.

It featured talks on intelligent automation and efficiencies as well as talks on HR, business coaching and customer experience.

C-J Green, co-founder and executive director of BraveGoose and chairwoman of the New Anglia LEP, said: “Seeing people in person again is absolutely wonderful and it’s nice to be around conversations about technology."